Lineman injured, pulled out of bucket truck when cable gets caught up in passing vehicle

A lineman was injured after being yanked out of his bucket truck when one of the cables he was helping to install got caught up in a motor home axle.

WTVA News in Tupelo reports that the lineman for the Tombigbee Electric Power Association was installing fiber cable in Itawamba County.

Officials with the Itawamba Sheriff’s Office say the contractor was pulled out of the bucket when a cable got caught up in the axle of a passing motor home shortly after noon on Mississippi Highway 23 north of Tremont.

The lineman was transported to a Tupelo hospital with neck and back injuries.

The incident is under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.