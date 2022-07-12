Six food establishments received the lowest grade given by Mississippi health inspectors last week. Is one of them in your town?

In the first week of July, six restaurants and eateries received the lowest health inspection grade that the Mississippi Department of Health gives to restaurants, bakeries, school cafeterias and other eating establishments.

The food establishments that received a “C” letter grade between July 3 and July 9 were:

New Grand China — 1060 East County Line Road Ste#16, Ridgeland – Did not have a certified manager.

Walmart 4619 Deli — 316 S Gloster St., Tupelo – Did not have the last inspection posted.

Walmart 4619 Bakery — 316 S Gloster St., Tupelo – Did not have the last inspection posted.

Yamato Steak House — 12131 Old Hwy 63 S, Lucedale — Food was not being kept at proper cold holding temperatures and did not have a certified manager.

Captain D’s #3841 — 2134 Hwy 15 North, Laurel — Accessible adequate hand washing facilities were not supplied.

Circle K #2707745 — 3971 Goodman Rd, Horn Lake — did not have a certified manager.

The state’s A, B or C rating reflects whether critical violations were found and corrected during regular health inspections of food facilities. The grading system appears in all restaurants, as well as food facilities such as school cafeterias, daycare centers, and cafes and bars where food is sold.

According to the Mississippi Department of Health website, an “A” grade means no critical violations were noted: The facility inspection found no critical violations. Critical violations of the state Food Code are those more likely to lead to food contamination, illness, or other health risk.

A “B” grade means that critical violations were corrected during the inspection: Critical violations were found, but corrected under the supervision of the inspecting environmentalist. No further corrective actions are required.

A “C” grade means that critical violations have not been corrected: Critical violations were found, but some or all were not corrected during the inspection. The facility will be re-inspected, and all violations must be corrected in a time period not to exceed 10 days. The re-inspection date is posted on the graded report. If violations are not corrected in the specified time, steps are taken to suspend the facility’s permit to operate. A grade of “C” is also given if critical violations are repeated from the last inspection, even if they were corrected at that time.