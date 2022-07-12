Mississippi teen charged in death of 6-year-old brother found dead in closet. Teen also accused of setting apartment on fire.

Published 10:48 am Tuesday, July 12, 2022

By Ben Hillyer

A Mississippi teen has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder in the death of his 6-year-old brother.

WTVA in Tupelo reports that the body of the 6-year-old boy was found dead inside a closet of an apartment that was set on fire.

Carroll County officials responded to a fire Saturday afternoon and an apartment complex in Vaiden.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

The body of Orlando Pittman was found dead in a closet in one of the complex’s apartments. Officials say the boy appears to have been killed before the fire.

Pittman’s brother, 19-year-old Thomas Perry III, was taken into custody Sunday morning, July 10.

Investigators believe the fire at the apartment complex was intentionally set.

Perry was charged with first-degree murder in his brother’s death. He was also charged with arson and felony animal cruelty.

 

More News

Mississippi man arrested for attempting to meet minor in store bathroom for sex

Six-year-old boy bitten by alligator during family’s weekend trip to Louisiana lake

Five-hour standoff at Mississippi deer camp ends with one arrest, recovery of multiple firearms

Mississippi man arrested, charged with shooting at vehicle, causing driver to crash

Print Article