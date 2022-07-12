Five-hour standoff at Mississippi deer camp ends with one arrest, recovery of multiple firearms

A five-hour standoff at a Mississippi deer camp ended with one man’s arrest and the recovery of multiple firearms.

Officials with the Attala County Sheriff’s office responded to a call on Sunday about an armed intruder who was barricaded inside a local deer camp.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol’s SWAT Team was requested to assist with the standoff.

Sean Hinson was arrested before the SWAT team arrived at the scene.

Investigators said they recovered multiple firearms at the scene.

The incident is under investigation.