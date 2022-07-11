Two people die in fiery weekend crash along busy Mississippi highway

Published 5:54 am Monday, July 11, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

Two people died in a multi-car crash that ended with one of the vehicles catching on fire on a busy Mississippi highway Saturday morning.

Emergency officials responded to the multi-vehicle wreck on US 90 in Ocean Springs Saturday morning.

When responders arrived at the scene, they discovered two people deceased.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

The two people have been identified as New Orleans residents Mary Kelley, 52, and Elizabeth Kelley, 54.

The crash remains under investigation.

 

 

More News

Large bags of marijuana seized along Mississippi interstate

Mississippi man in custody after reportedly leading multiple high-speed chases on rural roads in two counties

Reward offered after Mississippi officials find vehicle without missing college student

Mississippi’s COVID-19 coronavirus numbers climbing again; state just high 5-month high point

Print Article