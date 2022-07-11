This Mississippi woman has been missing since Wednesday. Have you seen her?

Published 8:35 am Monday, July 11, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

Law enforcement officers are looking for a Mississippi woman missing since Wednesday.

The Pike County Sheriff’s office posted a missing person’s alert on Facebook Friday night.

Deputies are looking for Kalli Francis Monceret.

Monceret is described as being five feet and eight inches tall with brown hair and hazel eyes.

She was last seen by her family on Wednesday, July 6.

Anyone with information about Monceret can call the Pike County Sheriff’s Office at (601)-783-6767 or Central Dispatch at (601)-783-2323.

