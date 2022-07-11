Suspect arrested in shooting death of 61-year-old man outside Mississippi convenience store

Published 11:30 am Monday, July 11, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

Jackson police have arrested a man wanted for the shooting death of a 61-year-old man outside a Mississippi convenience store.

Kenneth Weathers, 61, died at the University of Mississippi Medical Center on June 29, nearly two weeks after he was shot at a Robinson Road convenience store in Jackson on June 16.

Recently, police released surveillance photos of a man suspected of being involved in the shooting.

On Friday, the US Marshal Service took the suspect, later identified as Kenterrious Williams, into custody.

 

 

