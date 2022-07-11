Mississippi firefighters discover body while battling grass fire

Published 5:08 am Monday, July 11, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

Firefighters discovered the remains of a body while working a grass fire Friday night.

At approximately 9 p.m. Friday, firefighters with the Jackson Fire Department responded to a grass fire on Thomas Catchings Sr. Drive.

Police officers with the Jackson Police Department were called to the scene after the body was discovered.

The body has not been identified and the incident continues to be under investigation,

 

 

