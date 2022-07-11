Few details known about Tennessee man shot and killed near Mississippi state line. Officials asking for help in case.

A Mississippi sheriff’s office is asking for the public’s help in figuring out who killed a 20-year-old Tennessee man found shot early Saturday morning.

Officials with the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office found Willie Dickerson, 20, of Jackson, Tennessee, suffering from gunshot wounds in a neighborhood east of Columbus near the Mississippi-Alabama state line.

Dickerson died at the scene.

According to WTVA in Tupelo, several witnesses heard gunshots but did not identify the shooter.

Dickerson had been reportedly visiting a female friend for a few weeks. Other than that, officials say they know few details surrounding the incident.

Officials with the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office ask that anyone with information about the shooting call Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers at 1-800-530-7151. All calls are anonymous and could lead to a cash reward.