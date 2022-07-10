Police: Mississippi college student missing

Officials are searching for a Mississippi college student last seen Friday night.

The University of Mississippi Police Department issued a missing person alert for 20-year-old Jimmie Lee, also known as Jay Lee.

Lee is a black male who was last seen at approximately 5:58 a.m. on Friday, July 8 leaving Campus Walk Apartments in Oxford.

He is described as being 5-foot, 7-inches tall, weighing 120 lbs., with black and blonde hair and brown eyes.

Lee is a University of Mississippi student and was seen driving a 2014 black Ford Fusion with a Mississippi license plate number “JAYLEE1” and has not been heard from since.

Lee was last seen wearing a silver robe or housecoat, gold sleeping cap and gray slippers.

The car has a gold racing stripe down the middle of the hood and front bumper.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of this missing person, please contact the University of Mississippi Police Department at (662) 915-7234 or (662) 915-4911.