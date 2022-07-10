Mississippi toddler drowns in family pool

Published 7:03 am Sunday, July 10, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

A Mississippi toddler died last week after he drowned in his backyard family pool.

The baby, a 19-month-old boy from the Ovett community in Jones County, was found unresponsive in the pool by his mother, who then called 911.

Although first CPR was administered as soon as the child was pulled from the water, the toddler was pronounced dead later at a Laurel, Mississippi, hospital.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

The names of the toddler and the family have been withheld as the investigation continues.

More News

Mississippi firefighters discover body while battling grass fire

Doctor proposes floating abortion clinic in Gulf of Mexico to bypass state bans

Police: Mississippi college student missing

Law enforcement searches for missing Mississippi man; Have you seen him?

Print Article