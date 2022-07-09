Mississippi officials investigating early morning shooting involving officer
Published 7:33 am Saturday, July 9, 2022
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation reports that it is investigating an officer-involved shooting.
The shooting occurred early Saturday morning in Hinds County on Old Canton Road.
Few details have been released about the shooting.
According to Jackson news sources, agents are currently gathering evidence and investigating the incident.
Upon the completion of the investigation, agents will reveal their findings to the District Attorney’s office.