Mississippi issues alert for 78-year-old man last seen on Thursday
Published 6:17 am Saturday, July 9, 2022
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a silver alert for 78-year-old Mississippi man last seen Thursday night.
Ronny Phil Warren, of Senatobia, is a white male, 5’9″ tall and 270 pounds. He has gray hair and blue eyes.
He was last seen Thursday around 7:30 p.m. in the 200 block of Springfield Road, wearing black exercise pants, a black button-down shirt, socks with sandals, and eyeglasses with a pink tint.
Ronny is believed to be in a 2002 gray Honda Odyssey with a Tennesee tag reading 7T84L5.
Family members say Ronny Phil Warren suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment. If you have any information on his whereabouts, please contact the Tate County Sheriff’s Department at 662-562-4434.