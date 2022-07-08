Police search for three armed home invaders who assaults resident







A Mississippi police department is seeking the public’s help to identify three people who invading a resident’s home and assaulted him.

Pass Christian police said that the incident happened in broad daylight on Saturday, July 2.

Police were called at approximately 10:23 a.m. to a house on Oak Park Drive.

The suspects shown in security camera footage wearing all black including hoods and face masks left the scene in a gray car which was also caught on camera. One suspect appears to be carrying an AR-15-style assault rifle, though strangely holding it so the barrel is pointing toward the holder.

If you have information about this crime, please contact the Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers by calling 1-877-787-5898.

The organization pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests. Callers can stay anonymous but the police get the information.