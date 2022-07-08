Police investigate possible kidnapping of Mississippi family of five after receiving ‘disturbing pictures’

Published 11:47 am Friday, July 8, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

Clarksdale Police Department photo vis Facebook

Police are investigating after they received what they describe as “disturbing pictures of a family who had possibly been kidnapped.”

Shortly after 6:30 pm Thursday, Clarksdale Police report that they received the images.

“Detectives spent the next couple of hours making calls, questioning last known associates, and checking a wooded area,” police said in a post on social media Friday. 

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Shortly after 12:30 am Friday, detectives located the family of five in an area south of Clarksdale.

“CPD would like to thank the Coahoma County Sheriff Office, Mississippi Department of Wildlife Fisheries and Parks, Coahoma County search and rescue,Coahoma County Levee Board and Pafford Medical services,” the post said.

Officials say the investigation continues.

 

More News

Here are the Mississippi counties with the highest unemployment rate in the state. Where does your county rank?

Man arrested in 2021 death of former Mississippi legislator

Mississippi man faces 30-years in jail after DNA evidence indicates he fathered child with 16-year-old

Civilians lauded for helping rescue victims of rollover accident in busy Mississippi intersection.

Print Article