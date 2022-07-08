Officials say they have new leads in case of 77-year-old Mississippi man missing for more than 2 weeks

Officials say they have received new information in the case of a 77-year-old Mississippi man who has been missing since June 22.

Biggersville Fire Chief Kerry Cummings told WCBI News in Columbus that officials have received “new leads” int the case of Wade Davis, 77, who was last seen walking with his dog Buddy on a county road in Alcorn County, Mississippi.

Because of the new information, Cummings said that search crews will restart their efforts to find Davis.

On July 5, officials located Davis’ dog but did not find Davis.

Sharon Davis Clemmer, Mr. Davis’ daughter, posted on social media that the family continues to pray he can be located.

“Dad’s dog Buddy made an appearance again last night,” she wrote early Wednesday. “Opinions are many, but Buddy is in the same area which could be his comfort zone because Dad’s around.

“Our faith is strong, and we are hopeful! The most important thing keep PRAYING!! Thank you all!!”

Anyone with information about Davis’s whereabouts should call the Alcorn County Sheriff’s Department at 662-286-5521.