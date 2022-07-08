Mississippi man arrested in connection with stolen side-by-side ATV

A Mississippi man has been arrested and will be charged with grand larceny in connection with a stolen side-by-side all-terrain vehicle.

Brookhaven Police arrested Christopher S. Williams, 38, of Brookhaven, Wednesday in Simpson County with the assistance of the Simpson County Sheriff’s Office.

Williams is awaiting charges in the July 3 theft of an ATV from a barn on private property, according to BPD Assistant Chief Clint Earls.

BPD Detective Timothy Sanders worked the case with Detective Scarborough of SCSO. The ATV was located in Simpson County Wednesday and Williams was arrested in connection with its theft.

“Williams is awaiting his initial court appearance, and will be charged with grand larceny,” Earls said. “The investigation is ongoing.”