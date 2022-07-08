Man arrested in 2021 death of former Mississippi legislator

A year after a former state legislator was shot and killed, an arrest has been made in the case.

Officials arrested Billy Brooks in the death of former DeSoto County Rep. Ashley Henley. Henley served in House District 40 from 2016 through 2019.

News sources in Jackson reported that a grand jury handed down an indictment in the case on June 30.

Henley was reportedly killed in June 2021 when she was cutting grass outside the burned trailer where Henley’s sister-in-law, Kristina Michelle Jones, was found dead in December 2020. Henley was reportedly looking into her sister-in-law’s death during the time before she was killed.

Brooks was charged with arson in the case of the burned trailer and was out on bond when the arrest was made.

WTVA News in Tupelo reports that Jones’ death has yet to be ruled a homicide, despite the fact that a toxicology report indicates that Jones was dead before the fire started.

In the case of Henley’s death, officials have ruled her death a homicide.