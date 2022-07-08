Alena Mozhjer // Shutterstock

Best-performing REIT stocks last month

The REIT sector experienced a dip mid-June as the Federal Reserve announced more aggressive rate hikes than previously anticipated. The drop marked a record low in 2022 for the sector.

By the end of the month, medical REITs were trending upward, while overall realty trended down. Returns for the sector experienced a return to nearly May levels by the end of the month. Still, the S&P United States REIT Index fell 6.5% during the month of June.

Developers cautioned that investors should stay away from commercial office-focused REITs as the pandemic-driven shift to flexible working environments has proved enduring. Kastle Systems, which runs a widely-cited “Back To Work” barometer, announced in June that office capacity had hit a ceiling, and that offices will likely stay less than 50% occupied by workers for the foreseeable future.

SL Green Realty, one of New York City’s largest commercial REITs, continued to see its stock price decline over the month of June. It’s fallen 22% since the end of May.

Real estate platform ZeroDown compiled a list of the best-performing REITs in June, using data from IEX Cloud. Stocks are ranked based on total returns, including dividends. All REITs based in the U.S. listed on Nareit were considered. REITs, short for real estate investment trusts, are companies that own and operate income-producing properties such as residential, office buildings, retail, or timberland. To qualify as a REIT, the company must distribute 90% of taxable income to shareholders.

Stacker

#10. PS Business Parks (PSB)

– June total return: +0.3%

— Price change: -0.3%

— Dividends: $1.05

– REIT type: Industrial REITs

Stacker

#9. American Tower Corporation (AMT)

– June total return: +0.3%

— Price change: -0.2%

— Dividends: $1.43

– REIT type: Infrastructure REITs

Stacker

#8. Realty Income Corporation (O)

– June total return: +0.4%

— Price change: +0.1%

— Dividends: $0.25

– REIT type: Retail REITs

Stacker

#7. CareTrust REIT (CTRE)

– June total return: +1.0%

— Price change: -0.5%

— Dividends: $0.28

– REIT type: Health Care REITs

Stacker

#6. Equity Commonwealth (EQC)

– June total return: +1.0%

— Price change: +1.0%

— Dividends: $0.00

– REIT type: Office REITs

Stacker

#5. National Health Investors (NHI)

– June total return: +4.0%

— Price change: +2.5%

— Dividends: $0.90

– REIT type: Health Care REITs

Stacker

#4. Duke Realty Corporation (DRE)

– June total return: +4.0%

— Price change: +4.0%

— Dividends: $0.00

– REIT type: Industrial REITs

Stacker

#3. Agree Realty Corporation (ADC)

– June total return: +4.0%

— Price change: +3.7%

— Dividends: $0.23

– REIT type: Retail REITs

Stacker

#2. Ashford Hospitality Trust (AHT)

– June total return: +6.0%

— Price change: +6.0%

— Dividends: $0.00

– REIT type: Lodging/Resorts REITs

Stacker

#1. Americold Realty Trust (COLD)

– June total return: +9.3%

— Price change: +8.5%

— Dividends: $0.22

– REIT type: Industrial REITs

This story originally appeared on ZeroDown and was produced and

distributed in partnership with Stacker Studio.