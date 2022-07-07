Two-year-old Mississippi boy shot and killed; police say 15-year-old pulled the trigger

Published 6:26 pm Thursday, July 7, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

mississippi crime

A 2-year-old Mississippi boy was shot and killed Thursday and police say a 15-year-old boy pulled the trigger that killed him.

Cleveland police say they were called at approximately 8 p.m. Wednesday to the Carpenter Estates Apartments due to a shooting.

When officers arrived they were told the victim had been taken to the hospital by a private vehicle.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

The 2-year-old victim died at the hospital, police said.

The 15-year-old suspect was arrested and charged with murder, though police say the investigation is ongoing.

Police said given the nature of the case, limited details were being shared with the public until the investigation is completed.

More News

Mississippi man arrested in connection with stolen side-by-side ATV

Mississippi man and 15-year-old arrested after fight inside car ends with guns drawn, fatal shooting

Police investigate possible kidnapping of Mississippi family of five after receiving ‘disturbing pictures’

Here are the Mississippi counties with the highest unemployment rate in the state. Where does your county rank?

Print Article