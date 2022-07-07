Two-year-old Mississippi boy shot and killed; police say 15-year-old pulled the trigger

A 2-year-old Mississippi boy was shot and killed Thursday and police say a 15-year-old boy pulled the trigger that killed him.

Cleveland police say they were called at approximately 8 p.m. Wednesday to the Carpenter Estates Apartments due to a shooting.

When officers arrived they were told the victim had been taken to the hospital by a private vehicle.

The 2-year-old victim died at the hospital, police said.

The 15-year-old suspect was arrested and charged with murder, though police say the investigation is ongoing.

Police said given the nature of the case, limited details were being shared with the public until the investigation is completed.