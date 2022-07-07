Police looking for missing Mississippi teen

Published 5:22 pm Thursday, July 7, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

Police are looking for a Mississippi teen from Warren County who is missing and may be traveling with a male from a neighboring county

The Vicksburg Police Department announced Thursday afternoon that Namyah Pugh, age 18, is missing.

Pugh was last seen after midnight on Thursday. According to VPD, she was wearing blue jeans, a green hoodie and Bob’s brand shoes. Pugh left in a blue “newer model” Chevrolet Impala, and may be traveling with a male from Hinds County.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Pugh is considered a vulnerable adult, VPD said.

Those with information on her whereabouts are asked to contact the Vicksburg Police Department at 601-636-2511.

More News

Mississippi man arrested in connection with stolen side-by-side ATV

Mississippi man and 15-year-old arrested after fight inside car ends with guns drawn, fatal shooting

Police investigate possible kidnapping of Mississippi family of five after receiving ‘disturbing pictures’

Here are the Mississippi counties with the highest unemployment rate in the state. Where does your county rank?

Print Article