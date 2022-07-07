Mississippi police officer charged with DUI after crash

A Mississippi police officer was arrested and charged with DUI while driving his city-owned vehicle early Thursday morning.

Mississippi Highway Patrol trooper responded to a vehicle accident near Highway 605 and Highway 67 on the Mississippi Gulf Coast shortly before 3 a.m.

When troopers arrived at the scene they found Gulfport Police Detective Manuel Santos in the driver’s side of his city-assigned vehicle.

A sobriety test was conducted at the scene, where Santos with driving while under the influence of alcohol.

Santos was off duty at the time of the arrest. He’s now on personal leave from his job while the department conducts an internal investigation.