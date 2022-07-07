Man faces murder charge after he reportedly confesses to shooting Mississippi trans woman, her sister

A Mississippi man has been arrested after he allegedly confessed to killing a 27-year-old transgender woman in her apartment.

Makhari Seven Gasaway, 20, has been charged with first-degree murder and aggravated assault. Gasaway is currently being held without bond on the murder charge at the Harrison County Jail.

According to the Biloxi Sun Herald, court records indicate that Gasaway confessed to shooting Shawmayné Giselle Marie and her sister on June 21 at approximately 12:30 a.m. at the Emerald Pines Apartments. Marie was found dead at the scene. Her sister, who was shot three times, was sent to a local hospital.

Police reportedly used surveillance footage at the apartment complex to identify a bike used in connection with the shooting. Police then used video footage to track down Gasaway, who had a similar bike that matched the one seen in the video.