Wife, son charged in Mississippi man’s murder after he was found dead in driveway

Two people have been arrested for the murder of a 57-year-old man in Camelot Subdivision on Tuesday night in what appears to be a family affair.

The victim, Jeffery Young Sr., was found dead in his driveway at approximately 7 p.m. on Tuesday, following multiple 911 calls reporting shots fired in the area.

Warren County Sheriff’s Deputies arrived on the scene shortly thereafter and Warren County Deputy Coroner Kelda Bailess pronounced the victim dead on the scene.

Sheriff Martin Pace told media on Wednesday morning that he immediately assigned “multiple investigators” to the case.

At approximately 9:30 p.m., Jeffery Young Jr., 23, and his mother, Tracie Young, 55, both of Warren County, were apprehended by deputies.

“Any time someone is killed, it doesn’t matter where it is or who it is, it’s a traumatic event for the family and the neighbors,” Pace said. “We’re just glad we were able to solve this with two arrests as rapidly as we did. The investigators worked very quickly, but very thoroughly.”

Pace said the shooting stemmed from a brief argument in the home, but said the nature of the argument was still under investigation.

Jeffery Young Jr. is charged with first-degree murder. Tracie Young is charged as an accessory after the fact to murder.

The mother and son will appear before Judge Marcie Southerland in Warren County Court Friday morning for an initial appearance, at which time bond amounts will be set.