Mississippi man found shot to death in his own front yard; here’s what we know

A Mississippi man was found shot to death Tuesday night, his body left in his own front yard.

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of shots fired just after 7 p.m. Tuesday evening at a residence in the 6000 block of Castle Road in the Camelot subdivision south of Vicksburg.

Deputies arrived on the scene and found a 57-year-old male deceased in his front yard with at least one gunshot wound.

Warren County Sheriff Martin Pace said that no one has been charged at this time, but investigators are “following promising leads.”

Pace said investigators were working on the case but did not immediately release the name of the victim or if they had developed any suspects or motives yet.