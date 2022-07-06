Inspired by heroic effort in jumping in river to save teens, funds raised for Mississippi teen’s college tuition

Published 7:33 am Wednesday, July 6, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

Photo by Corion Evans

The heroic effort of a Mississippi teenager who jumped into a river to help free three teenage girls from a submerged car has inspired a fundraising effort to help the teenager go to college.

Corion Evans, 16, of Pascagoula, said he was hanging out with friends near the Interstate 10 overpass over the Pascagoula River, WLOX TV reported.

A car with the three teenage girls accidentally drove straight down the boat ramp there and into the river

Evans, a Pascagoula High School student, said he learned to swim at age 3 and knew he had to help when he saw the car go into the water.

Evans’ heroic effort has prompted a number of residents to start a fundraising campaign to help pay for his college. He’ll be a senior in high school this coming school year.

For more on the fundraising effort, visit: https://www.gofundme.com/f/lets-help-corion-get-to-college

