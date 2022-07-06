Happy National Fried Chicken Day! (bet you didn’t know it was a thing) Guess which chicken place is most popular in Mississippi

In honor of National Fried Chicken Day (yes, that’s a thing and it’s being devoured today), the TOP Agency has calculated the favorite chicken restaurants by state and here are the results.

Congratulations, Mississippi, you’ve pushed Chick-fil-A to the No. 1 spot in the Magnolia State.

The TOP Agency analyzed visits to chicken restaurants across the nation and found that Chick-fil-A currently ranks not only as Mississippi’s favorite but as America’s favorite, too, coming out on top in 22 states.

Despite not topping many states in visits, Louisiana-based Raising Cane’s has seen the largest increase in spending, with a 4.7% growth compared to pre-pandemic figures.

KFC was second to Chik-fil-A with 12 states choosing to follow Colonel Sanders over Freedom, the famous black and white cow mascot of Chik-fil-A who famously asks people to “Eat Mor Chikin.”

In Mississippi the rankings were as follows:

1. Chick-fil-A

2. Popeyes

3. Raising Cane’s

4. KFC

5. Zaxby’s

For more state results visit: https://topagency.com/report/fast-food-fried-chicken/