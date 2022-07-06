Fight over car speakers ends with Mississippi man dead, his son and wife in jail

Judge Marcie Southerland set bond on Wednesday for the wife and son of Jeffery Young Sr., who was found dead in his driveway Tuesday night from an apparent gunshot wound.

Jeffery Young Jr., 23, has been formally charged with first-degree murder and given a bond of $1 million in Warren County Court on Wednesday morning.

Tracie Young, 55, was charged as an accessory to murder after the fact and given a bond of $500,000.

The Youngs were arrested at approximately 9:30 p.m. Tuesday night, approximately two hours after the first reports of shots fired were called into 911 from the 6000 block of Castle Drive in the Camelot Subdivision.

According to testimony at the initial appearance, the family members had a disagreement regarding speakers in a vehicle outside the home. At some point in the argument, Jeffery Young Jr. went back inside the home and got a firearm. He then exited the home and shot his father multiple times. An exact number of gunshot wounds will not be available until an autopsy is complete.

Jeffery Young Sr., 57 years old, was found in his driveway at 7:10 p.m. on Tuesday and pronounced dead on the scene by Deputy Warren County Coroner Kelda Bailess.

Sheriff Martin Pace told the media on Wednesday morning that he immediately assigned “multiple investigators” to the case and was thankful the suspects were apprehended in a timely manner.

“Any time someone is killed, it doesn’t matter where it is or who it is, it’s a traumatic event for the family and the neighbors,” Pace said. “We’re just glad we were able to solve this with two arrests as rapidly as we did. The investigators worked very quickly, but very thoroughly.”