Dog of missing Mississippi man located, family has hope it may lead to their loved one

Published 12:08 pm Wednesday, July 6, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

A missing Mississippi man’s dog has been found, sparking hope that the dog may ultimately help lead to the whereabouts of his owner.

Wade Davis, 77, and his dog named Buddy had not been seen since June 22 when they were last seen walking on a county road in Alcorn County, Mississippi.

Buddy was located Tuesday night, Mr. Davis’ family reported.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

The search for Mr. Davis continues

Sharon Davis Clemmer, Mr. Davis’ daughter, posted on social media that the family continues to pray he can be located.

“Dad’s dog Buddy made an appearance again last night,” she wrote early Wednesday. “Opinions are many, but Buddy is in the same area which could be his comfort zone because Dad’s around.

“Our faith is strong, and we are hopeful! The most important thing keep PRAYING!! Thank you all!!”

More News

At least two Mississippi district attorney say they won’t prosecute people over abortion

Mississippi AG Fitch closes gender wage gap (for white women), report shows

Alabama murder suspect escapes, believed to be headed to Mississippi

Happy National Fried Chicken Day! (bet you didn’t know it was a thing) Guess which chicken place is most popular in Mississippi

Print Article