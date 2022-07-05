Two men got into an argument at a gas station, shots rang out and both are dead; Did they shoot one another to death? Police aren’t saying yet

Published 10:39 pm Tuesday, July 5, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

Two men were killed in a shootout Tuesday at a Mississippi gas station. It appears they may have killed one another, but police aren’t confirming that just yet.

Marshall County Sheriff’s Office deputies said two people were shot Tuesday afternoon at the M&W Quick Stop in Lamar, Mississippi.

The paired reportedly got into an argument inside the store. At some point someone pulled a gun and both men were shot.

Tarvis Shields died at the scene and Demarcus Pate died later at a local hospital.

Deputies would not confirm if the pair shot and killed one another, but said they were not looking for additional suspects.

Deputies said they will hold a press conference on Wednesday morning to discuss the details of what occurred.

