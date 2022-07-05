Sheriff: Dead body found near Mississippi high school football field likely was a suicide

Officials are investigating an apparent suicide at Loyd Star Attendance Center.

Sheriff Steve Rushing said a football coach discovered the body near the football field and by the press box on Monday morning. Rushing said the male had died of an apparent suicide, but declined further comment pending the investigation.

Lincoln County School District Superintendent David Martin declined to comment Tuesday morning.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

email address

Coroner Clay McMorris could not be reached for comment.