Reports: Mississippi lake searched for missing person

Published 7:42 am Tuesday, July 5, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

Search and rescue crews descended on a Mississippi lake Monday possibly looking for a missing person, but details remained sketchy.

Source told state media that the crews were searching Lake Caroline in Madison County, looking for someone missing in the water after an accident.

Exactly what happened remained unclear early Monday morning.

Madison County EMA Director Albert Jones told WLBT-TV that a dive team had responded to the lake along with other agencies.

