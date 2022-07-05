Mississippi teen celebrating Fourth of July drowns after jumping into lake, reports say

Published 10:11 am Tuesday, July 5, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

A Mississippi teen drowned Monday, July 4, after he reported jumped off a boat, but never resurfaced, local media reported.

Search and rescue divers responded Monday to Lake Caroline in Madison County, but did not recover the teen’s body until Tuesday morning.

The victim was identified as Jelani Porter, 18. Porter reportedly jumped off the back of a boat and into the lake, but never surfaced.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

More News

Mississippi ice cream shop closed after ‘tragic loss’ of employee in July 4 drowning

Accused of shooting at Mississippi cop, man arrested after tipster tells police he’s shopping at Walmart

Mississippi judge hears lawsuit over state’s abortion trigger law, but hasn’t ruled yet

Sheriff: Dead body found near Mississippi high school football field likely was a suicide

Print Article