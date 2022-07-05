UPDATE: Family of child found wandering alone located; boy returned safely home, Mississippi police report

Published 11:52 am Tuesday, July 5, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

****UPDATE****

Southaven police report the child’s family has been located and he was returned home safely to them.

*************

Mississippi police officers sought the public’s help to identify a young boy they found wandering alone Tuesday morning.

The boy, officers said, is unable to communicate any identifiable information or his address to officers.

The boy was found Tuesday morning wandering in the area of U.S. 51 and Haywood Drive in Southaven, Mississippi.

If you recognize the boy, please call Southaven Police at 662-393-8652.

