Mississippi ice cream shop closed after ‘tragic loss’ of employee in July 4 drowning

The staff of a Mississippi ice cream shop said the shop was closed after one of their team members was identified as the young man who drowned on July 4 in an accident on a lake.

“We will be closed today to grieve the loss of our friend and team member Jelani (Jay) Porter,” the staff wrote on social media. “Please lift up our staff, his friends, and especially his family in prayer during this time of mourning so that the Lord can strengthen their spirit during this tragic loss.”

Porter, 18, was identified Tuesday after his body was recovered from Lake Caroline in Madison County.

He reported jumped off a boat, but never resurfaced, local media reported.

Search and rescue divers responded Monday but did not recover the teen’s body until Tuesday morning.