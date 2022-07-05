Alabama woman kidnapped after trip to Walmart, found bound by duct tape in closet, suspect on run

Alabama police were searching for a man they say kidnapped a 75-year-old Alabama woman who was later found bound by duct tape in the closet of a house.

Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office deputies say they believe Tony Lamar White, 47, is kidnapped Betty Cobb on Monday.

Law enforcement officers later found Cobb bound by duct tape and hidden in a closet inside a house in Anniston, Alabama.

Cobb’s family had reported her missing earlier in the day.

After searching through surveillance video, police developed White as a possible suspect and then discovered several houses linked to him. In one of those houses, they found Cobb, who was taken to a hospital for evaluation.

Investigators said White and Cobb didn’t know one another. They believe he followed her home from Walmart where she’d been shopping for groceries.