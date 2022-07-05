Accused of shooting at Mississippi cop, man arrested after tipster tells police he’s shopping at Walmart

Published 2:11 pm Tuesday, July 5, 2022

By Daily Leader Staff

A man accused of shooting at a Mississippi police officer has been arrested after a tipster told police he was shopping at Walmart.

Brookhaven police officers apprehended Essie Ray Brown Jr. a little after 3 p.m. Sunday after receiving a tip that he was inside Walmart on Brookway Boulevard.

“We acted off a tip. We went inside Walmart and arrested Mr. Brown, the suspect who shot at a police officer the other night behind Lipsey,” said Chief Kenneth Collins.

Collins expressed thanks to his officers and to Lincoln County Constable Kelly Porter for his assistance in the arrest. The chief also thanked the unnamed person who reported seeing Brown in the store.

Brown, 37, is accused of shooting at an officer at 3:50 a.m. Friday when the officer approached him behind Lipsey Middle School.

