Three arrested after armed carjacking attempt in Mississippi; police said guns were fired in the incident

Three people were arrested Monday on charges they attempted to carjack a person at a Mississippi gas station on the morning of July 4.

Olive Branch police said the incident occurred at approximately 10:28 a.m. Monday. They were called to the report of an attempted carjacking with a firearm discharged.

Upon arrival, police found a 16-year-old suspect on the scene and arrested another suspect, 20-year-old Reginald Fleming a little while later.

The third suspect, 18-year-old Jeric Harton, 18, was discovered at a local hospital.

All three of the suspects are reportedly from Memphis, police said.

The three are expected to face attempted murder, attempted carjacking, armed robbery and possession of stolen property, police said.