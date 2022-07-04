Family of missing Mississippi man offers $5,000 reward for information that leads to him

Published 7:37 am Monday, July 4, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

A Mississippi man whose loved one went missing last month is offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to his whereabouts.

Wade Davis, 77, and his dog named Buddy have not been seen since June 22 when they were last seen walking on a county road in Alcorn County, Mississippi.

A week-long search using resources on the ground as well as the air did not turn up any signs of Davis.

“We have not given up hope!” his daughter Sharon Davis Clemmer wrote on social media. “Random searches are still being done in the area just not as extensive due to lack of leads.”

