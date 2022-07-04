Deadly July 4 weekend fight leaves one man shot to death, his alleged assailant behind bars

Published 7:58 am Monday, July 4, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

mississippi crime

A fight turned deadly over the July 4 weekend when a gun was pulled, a Mississippi sheriff said.

Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones said deputies with his office were investigating what led to a deadly altercation in Terry on Saturday night.

Jones said Brandon Nix, 27, was shot twice and killed in the fight and that Michael Harvey Jr., 24, was the shooter.

Harvey was arrested and charged with murder.

The investigation into what led to the fight is ongoing, the sheriff said.

