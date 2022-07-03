Two men dead after apparent murder-suicide at Mississippi sports bar

Two men were found dead Saturday outside a Mississippi sports bar; police believe the two were involved in a murder-suicide.

At approximately 2:30 a.m. Saturday, police were called to Reno’s Sports Pub in D’Iberville, Mississippi.

Arriving officers found two dead men, each with what appeared to be a single bullet wound to the head.

After talking with witnesses and reviewing surveillance video, police say Trey Dedeaux, 34, of Pass Christian, Mississippi, was murdered by Wiltavis Brown, 32, who then turned the gun on himself.

The matter remains under investigation and no motive was immediately determined, police said.