Stabbing at Mississippi chicken plant leaves one man critical, another held on $1 million bond

Published 6:34 am Sunday, July 3, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

A Mississippi man has been arrested after police say he stabbed a fellow employee during a fight at a chicken processing plant.

The Flowood Police Department arrested Lawrence Charles Gibson of Brandon, Mississippi, for aggravated assault on Saturday.

Around 5 a.m., police were called to Sanderson Farms after two employees got into an altercation that left one employee with life-threatening stabbing injuries.

Before police arrived, the Sanderson Farms management team and security staff had already separated the two employees, and they were able to surrender Gibson into police custody.

He was being held Saturday in the Rankin County Jail under a $1 million bond.

