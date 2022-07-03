Mississippi mom charged after newborn found with drugs in system
Published 6:41 am Sunday, July 3, 2022
A Mississippi woman was arrested last week after police say her newborn baby tested positive for illicit drugs, a Tupelo newspaper reported.
Jamey Finn, 24, of Tupelo, was arrested on June 29 after an investigation by state authorities revealed her infant had drugs in its system at birth, the Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal newspaper reported.
She was charged with felony child abuse and released on bond.