Police searching for suspect who shot at Mississippi police officer

Published 5:15 am Saturday, July 2, 2022

By Daily Leader Staff

Mississippi law enforcement is looking for a man who shot at a Brookhaven police officer Friday morning and is still at large.

Brookhaven Police Department officials report that the officer was shot at after approaching a subject for questioning.

A female officer saw a black male behind Lipsey School around 3:50 a.m. Friday and approached him to see what he was doing, said BPD Chief Kenneth Collins. The individual revealed a firearm and began shooting at the officer, who took cover behind her vehicle.

The man fled and officers continue to seek his whereabouts.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call BPD at 601-833-2424.

