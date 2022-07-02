Mississippi teen killed after losing control of his car, striking embankment

Published 2:53 pm Saturday, July 2, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

A Mississippi teenager was killed early Saturday when he lost control of his car and crashed into an embankment, state troopers reported.

Daquant Veal, 16, of Woodville, was killed at approximately 2:40 a.m. Saturday on Highway 24 in Wilkinson County, Mississippi Highway Patrol troopers reported.

Troopers believe he lost control of his 2004 Chevy Malibu, left the roadway and struck the embankment.

Investigators said he died at the scene.

