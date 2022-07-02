Mississippi man killed in car crash involving pedestrian

Published 5:20 am Saturday, July 2, 2022

By Ben Hillyer

On Thursday, June 30, 2022, at approximately 10:46 p.m., the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash on US 98 in Pike County involving a pedestrian.

A 2019 Toyota Sienna driven by Julian Nunez, 33, of Tylertown, was traveling east on US 98 when it collided with Kaleb Corbin, 24, of McComb.

Kaleb Corbin received fatal injuries from the crash and was pronounced dead on the scene.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

This crash remains under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

More News

‘Like a voice from Heaven’ — 15 years after death, Mississippi boy’s message in a bottle makes 295-mile journey back home

Police: Mississippi man arrested for armed robbery, stolen items recovered

Furniture manufacturer announces changes to Mississippi facility, layoff of 300 jobs

Man charged with voyeurism at two Mississippi grocery stores

Print Article