Furniture manufacturer announces changes to Mississippi facility, layoff of 300 jobs

One of the largest furniture manufacturers in the state has announced that it is laying off 300 workers in Mississippi and North Carolina.

Furniture Today reports that United Furniture Industries Inc., which is known to consumers as Lane Home Furnishings, will be transforming a manufacturing factory in Amory to a warehousing-only facility; closing a metal stamping facility in High Point, NC.; and transitioning a Winston-Salem, N.C. operation to an East Coast distribution center.

Company CEO Todd Evans said the reason for the layoffs is because the industry is experiencing a drastic decrease in consumer demand.

In all, 300 employees will be laid off, but it is not clear how many of those jobs will be in Mississippi.

The changes will leave the company with 2,700 employees in three states and Vietnam.