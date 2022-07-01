Former Mississippi undersheriff indicted, charged with tampering with evidence

Published 6:34 am Friday, July 1, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

Former Jefferson Davis County Undersheriff T.C. Cooley

Former Jefferson Davis County Undersheriff T.C. Cooley has been indicted by a Jefferson Davis County grand jury. Cooley was arrested and booked into the Jefferson Davis County jail just before noon Thursday and charged with two counts of tampering with evidence.

Cooley was placed on administrative leave by Sheriff Ron Strickland on June 16 while being investigated by the Mississippi Attorney General’s office regarding a case from January 2021. He is no longer employed with the JDC Sheriff’s Department effective immediately. “We are in complete cooperation with the Attorney General’s office and the investigation,” said Sheriff Strickland.

Cooley was released on his own recognizance. No further details were released at this time.

