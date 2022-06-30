University of Mississippi football player shot in Omaha after College World Series

An Ole Miss football player is recovering after being shot in Omaha just hours after the Ole Mississippi baseball team won the College World Series.

Omaha police officers responded to a call shortly after 1 a.m. Monday and found a 19-year-old man who had been shot.

Rebel wide receiver Drew Burnett was in Omaha celebrating the school’s national championship when he was shot in the leg.

Witnesses report that the gunshot came from a dark-colored, extended-cab pickup truck.

Burnett, a walk-on freshman from Memphis, was treated and released at a local hospital. He has returned home where he is expected to fully recover and play for the team in the fall.

The police department is asking anyone with information to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers. A tipster with information that leads to an arrest is eligible for a $10,000 reward.