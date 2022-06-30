Officials warn public about scammers claiming to be Mississippi police officers

Officials with the Biloxi Police Department are alerting the public of a phone scam where scammers claim to be an officer with the Biloxi Police Department. They call unsuspecting victims, telling them they have legal documents that require immediate attention or they have a warrant due to unpaid fines.

During these calls, scammers attempt to collect a fine in lieu of arrest by requesting a wire transfer of funds, payment through a third-party pay site such as Zelle or CashApp, cashier check, or purchase of prepaid debit cards, such as Green Dot cards or gift cards. The caller may use a variety of tactics to sound credible, identifying themselves as a law enforcement official. They may provide information like badge numbers, case numbers, and the names of actual law enforcement officials. They may also spoof their phone numbers to appear on Caller ID as if they are calling from a law enforcement agency.

The Biloxi Police Department would like to remind the public, that officers with the agency will never ask for credit/debit card/gift card numbers, wire transfers, or bank information for any purpose and not to divulge personal or financial information to unknown callers.